A Beginner’s Guide to Online Craps

If you’re a beginner looking to learn and play online craps, here’s a beginner’s guide to help you understand the basics and get started:

Understand the Game: Craps is a dice game where players make bets on the outcome of the roll or a series of rolls. The most basic bet is the “Pass Line” bet, where you’re essentially betting on the shooter (the person rolling the dice) to win.

Know the Terminology: Familiarize yourself with common craps terminology. For example, “come out roll” refers to the first roll of the dice, and the numbers 7 and 11 on the come out roll result in a win for Pass Line bets, while 2, 3, or 12 result in a loss.

Choose a Reputable Online Casino: Select a reputable online casino with reliable software and a good reputation. Ensure that the casino is licensed and regulated. Look for reviews and recommendations from other players.

Practice with Free Games: Many online casinos offer free craps games, allowing you to practice and familiarize yourself with the rules and gameplay without risking your money. Use this opportunity to learn the different types of bets and how they work.

Learn the Types of Bets: Craps offers a variety of betting options, each with its own odds and payouts. Some common bets include Pass Line, Don’t Pass Line, Come, Don’t Come, and Place bets. Take your time to understand each bet type and the associated odds.

Start with Simple Bets: As a beginner, it’s generally advisable to start with simpler bets. The Pass Line and Come bets are good starting points. These bets have lower house edges and are easier to understand.

Manage Your Bankroll: Establish a budget for your online craps play and stick to it. Only bet what you’re willing to lose and avoid chasing losses. It’s also a good idea to set win goals and stop playing once you’ve reached them.

Practice Bankroll Management: Make sure to manage your bets and bankroll effectively. Consider using a strategy such as the “Three Point Molly” or “Martingale” to help you preserve your bankroll and make calculated bets.

Follow the Etiquette: Craps has a set of etiquette rules, even when playing online. Be respectful and considerate of other players. Avoid delays by placing bets promptly and understanding the flow of the game.