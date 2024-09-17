Blackjack is a game of both skill and chance, where making the right decisions can significantly reduce the house edge and improve your chances of winning. However, even seasoned players can fall into common traps that hurt their game. In this guide, we’ll highlight some of the most common blackjack mistakes players make and explain how to avoid them.

Common Blackjack Mistakes to Avoid

1. Not Following Basic Strategy

One of the most critical mistakes in blackjack is failing to follow basic strategy. Basic strategy is a mathematically proven guide that outlines the best possible move for any hand you’re dealt based on the dealer’s upcard. Not using basic strategy increases the house edge and puts you at a disadvantage.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Basic strategy reduces the house edge to as little as 0.5%. Ignoring it leads to incorrect decisions, like standing on 12 when the dealer shows a 10 or hitting when you should be doubling down.

How to Avoid It:

Use a basic strategy chart and follow it strictly. Memorize the key plays or keep a strategy card on hand when playing. Online casinos often allow the use of strategy charts during play.

2. Playing at Tables with Poor Rules

Not all blackjack tables are created equal. Many casinos offer games with unfavorable rule variations that increase the house edge, making it harder for you to win.

Why It’s a Mistake:

6:5 Payouts on Blackjack: Standard blackjack offers a 3:2 payout for a natural blackjack. Games that offer 6:5 payouts give the house a significant edge (increasing the house edge by 1.39%).

Dealer Hits on Soft 17: When the dealer hits on soft 17, it increases the house edge by 0.2%, which can add up over time.

How to Avoid It:

Always look for tables that pay 3:2 on blackjack and where the dealer stands on soft 17 . Check other table rules, such as doubling down and splitting options, before sitting down.

3. Not Managing Your Bankroll

A lack of bankroll management is a mistake many players make, whether it’s betting too aggressively after a win or trying to chase losses after a bad streak. Without a disciplined approach, your bankroll can quickly deplete.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Playing without a budget can lead to emotional decisions, like making large, irrational bets when you’re losing. This increases the risk of losing more money than you can afford.

How to Avoid It:

Set a budget for each session and stick to it. Decide in advance how much you’re willing to lose and don’t exceed that amount. Use consistent bet sizes and avoid raising your bets drastically after wins or losses.

4. Splitting 10s

One of the worst mistakes players make is splitting 10s. A hand of 20 is incredibly strong, and splitting it into two hands usually decreases your chances of winning.

Why It’s a Mistake:

With a hand total of 20, you have a high probability of beating the dealer. Splitting 10s leaves you with two weaker hands, and although you might hope to improve both, the odds are not in your favor.

How to Avoid It:

Never split 10s . Be content with a hand of 20, which is one of the best hands you can have in blackjack.

5. Not Splitting Aces and 8s

While splitting 10s is a bad move, not splitting Aces and 8s is another common mistake that many players make. These hands should always be split, regardless of what the dealer is showing.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Aces: Splitting Aces gives you two chances to start with a strong hand, especially since a 10-value card will give you a blackjack.

8s: A pair of 8s totals 16, which is one of the weakest hands in blackjack. Splitting them gives you a chance to improve both hands.

How to Avoid It:

Always split Aces and 8s , no matter what the dealer’s upcard is. This move gives you the best chance of turning weak hands into winners.

6. Doubling Down on the Wrong Hands

Doubling down is one of the most powerful moves in blackjack, but only when used correctly. Some players either double down too often or miss the right opportunities to maximize their potential winnings.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Doubling down at the wrong time, such as with a weak hand against a strong dealer upcard, can lead to bigger losses. Conversely, failing to double down when the odds are in your favor leaves money on the table.

How to Avoid It:

Double down on 10 or 11 when the dealer’s upcard is weak (typically 2-9). This is when the probability of winning is highest.

Avoid doubling down on soft hands (unless the dealer shows a weak card) or on totals where the chances of busting are high.

7. Ignoring the Dealer’s Upcard

A fundamental mistake in blackjack is ignoring the dealer’s upcard when making decisions. The dealer’s card provides important information that should influence your choices.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Failing to adjust your strategy based on the dealer’s upcard can result in poor decisions, such as standing when you should hit or hitting when you should stand.

How to Avoid It:

Pay attention to the dealer’s upcard : If the dealer shows a weak card (2-6), consider standing on lower totals or doubling down. If the dealer shows a strong card (7-10 or Ace), play more conservatively, as the dealer has a better chance of making a strong hand.



8. Chasing Losses

Chasing losses by increasing your bets after a losing streak is one of the most dangerous habits in blackjack (and gambling in general). It often leads to more significant losses.

Why It’s a Mistake:

After a loss, players sometimes feel the need to bet more to win back what they lost. This emotional decision-making often leads to larger, riskier bets, which can quickly drain your bankroll.

How to Avoid It:

Stick to your pre-determined bet sizes and don’t let emotions guide your betting decisions. If you’re on a losing streak, take a break rather than increasing your bets to chase losses.

9. Playing While Distracted or Tired

Blackjack requires concentration and a clear mind to make optimal decisions. Playing when you’re distracted, tired, or emotional can lead to mistakes that hurt your game.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Fatigue or distractions can cause you to forget basic strategy, miss key opportunities to double down or split, and make irrational betting decisions.

How to Avoid It:

Only play blackjack when you’re alert and focused . Take breaks if needed and avoid playing under the influence of alcohol or other distractions.

10. Not Practicing or Understanding the Game

Some players jump into blackjack without fully understanding the rules, strategies, or even the odds of the game. Playing without preparation often leads to poor decisions and quick losses.

Why It’s a Mistake:

Blackjack requires knowledge of the game’s rules and strategies to reduce the house edge. Playing without practicing or understanding the game puts you at a significant disadvantage.

How to Avoid It:

Practice online or use free versions of blackjack games to get comfortable with the rules and strategies. Use this time to memorize basic strategy and understand how different decisions affect your chances of winning.

Conclusion

Avoiding these common mistakes is key to becoming a more successful blackjack player. By sticking to basic strategy, managing your bankroll wisely, and making informed decisions based on the dealer’s upcard, you can reduce the house edge and increase your chances of winning. Stay disciplined, practice regularly, and remember that blackjack is a game of both skill and patience.