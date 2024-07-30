The Hi-Opt II count is a card counting system used in blackjack. It assigns point values to different cards to track the ratio of high cards (10s, face cards, and Aces) to low cards (2s-6s) remaining in the deck. Here are some steps to help beginners understand and use the Hi-Opt II count:

How to Use the Hi-Opt II Count for Beginners

Learn the point values: Familiarize yourself with the assigned point values for each card. In the Hi-Opt II count, the points are as follows: 2, 3, 6 = +1; 4, 5 = +2; 7 = +0; 8, 9 = -1; 10, face cards, Aces = -2. This system emphasizes the importance of the more valuable cards in determining the count. Start with a “running count”: As you play blackjack, start keeping a “running count” by assigning point values to the cards you see on the table. Begin with a count of zero and add or subtract the corresponding points for each card that is dealt. Remember, the Hi-Opt II count requires more mental calculation than simpler count systems, so practice is essential. Convert the running count to a “true count”: To accurately measure the advantage, the running count needs to be converted into a “true count.” The true count is calculated by dividing the running count by the estimated number of decks remaining in the shoe. This adjustment accounts for the remaining undealt cards, allowing you to make more precise betting and playing decisions. Adjust your betting and playing strategy: As the count becomes more positive, it indicates that the deck is richer in high cards. In this situation, you may choose to increase your bets as there is a higher likelihood of winning hands. Conversely, a negative count signifies an excess of low cards, so you may want to reduce your bets and play more conservatively. Practice, practice, practice: Card counting requires practice to become proficient at maintaining an accurate count in a live casino environment. Start by practicing the Hi-Opt II count system at home, using decks of cards to simulate real gameplay. Focus on increasing your speed and accuracy in maintaining the count and making appropriate adjustments to your betting and playing strategy.

Remember, while card counting is legal, it is not appreciated by casinos. Be discreet and avoid arousing suspicion while employing this strategy. It’s also important to note that risk and variance are inherent in gambling, and card counting does not guarantee winnings. Using the Hi-Opt II count requires skill, discipline, and an understanding of basic blackjack strategy to maximize its benefits.