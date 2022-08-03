Visit us at http://www.masfreedom.org
“O you who believe, Be upright for Allah, bearers of witness with justice, and let not hatred of a people incite you not to act equitably; act equitably, that is nearer to piety, and be careful of your duty to Allah; surely Allah is Aware of what you do.” -Holy Quran (5:8)
As the national grassroots advocacy arm of the Muslim American Society, we at MAS Freedom focus on striving for liberty and justice, as noted in the MAS mission. Inspired by the struggle for rights and liberty that Americans have engaged in since the time of independence, we are committed to helping make this country a safe and welcoming home for all, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or other. We believe that this can only be accomplished by an active and involved citizenry, and we hope to instill that within the Muslim American community and the American community at large through a variety of programs.
Our mission is to advance a broad agenda for justice, freedom and peace in the United States and throughout the world through a comprehensive empowerment process which includes civic education and political engagement, coalition building, media outreach, and civil and human rights protection.
Through our programs and activities, we hope to contribute to the promotion of peace and social justice. Ultimately, we seek to build an American Muslim community that is politically empowered, civically engaged, fully protected in the areas of civil and human rights, and able to contribute to the advancement of society, both in the United States and the world. In this effort, we are guided by our Islamic beliefs and American values.
Activities
- Civil and human rights advocacy
- Civic education and engagement
- Youth leadership mentoring
- Coalition building
- Media relations
- Congressional affairs and public policy
- Legal activism
- Workshop and training forums
- Director action campaigns
- Immigration reform and litigation
Signature Programs
- The Center for Civic Empowerment (CCE) / Voting is Power (VIP)– This project was established in 2006 to promote good citizenship through civic training, education, and non partisan electoral involvement. Through the centers Voting is Power (VIP) campaign, emphasis is placed on voter registration, education and mobilization.
- The Community Outreach Campaign, “Faith Over Fear” – This project was established as an avenue through which the Muslim community joins forces with the interfaith community in striving to promote the values of tolerance and understanding between religious and ethnic groups through dialogue, domestic services, i.e., hunger, poverty, health care, unemployment, public safety and disaster responsiveness, etc., and advocacy of public policy addressing social and economic justice.
- Young Muslim Leadership of America Project & MAS Freedom Leadership Civic and Certification Training Program – This project provides workshops, lectures, and seminars that focus on building an understanding of the civic, political, cultural, religious, and media landscape of America. These programs are designed to stretch the leadership skill-sets of American Muslim youth by fostering a confidence within our youth that they can successfully lead and engage the greater American society without compromising their religious integrity and core values.
- The MAS Freedom Thurgood Marshall Legal/Immigration Clinic -A Bureau of Immigration certified and accredited project, the immigration clinic provides immigration services to indigent immigrants regardless of religion or national origin.