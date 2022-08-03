Visit us at http://www.masfreedom.org

“O you who believe, Be upright for Allah, bearers of witness with justice, and let not hatred of a people incite you not to act equitably; act equitably, that is nearer to piety, and be careful of your duty to Allah; surely Allah is Aware of what you do.” -Holy Quran (5:8)

As the national grassroots advocacy arm of the Muslim American Society, we at MAS Freedom focus on striving for liberty and justice, as noted in the MAS mission. Inspired by the struggle for rights and liberty that Americans have engaged in since the time of independence, we are committed to helping make this country a safe and welcoming home for all, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or other. We believe that this can only be accomplished by an active and involved citizenry, and we hope to instill that within the Muslim American community and the American community at large through a variety of programs.

Our mission is to advance a broad agenda for justice, freedom and peace in the United States and throughout the world through a comprehensive empowerment process which includes civic education and political engagement, coalition building, media outreach, and civil and human rights protection.

Through our programs and activities, we hope to contribute to the promotion of peace and social justice. Ultimately, we seek to build an American Muslim community that is politically empowered, civically engaged, fully protected in the areas of civil and human rights, and able to contribute to the advancement of society, both in the United States and the world. In this effort, we are guided by our Islamic beliefs and American values.

Activities

Civil and human rights advocacy

Civic education and engagement

Youth leadership mentoring

Coalition building

Media relations

Congressional affairs and public policy

Legal activism

Workshop and training forums

Director action campaigns

Immigration reform and litigation

Signature Programs