Overview

At MAS Service Corps (MSC), charity and volunteer work is our passion. We strive to contribute to the welfare of the whole community by extending Muslim citizens’ volunteer efforts and financial assistance to people in need, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.

Although we are blessed to live in the most powerful nation in the world, there is no lack of poverty and no shortage of people who are hungry. Recent reports show that one in five children in the US go to bed hungry. A universally compassionate faith, Islam teaches us that there is no distinction between a hungry Muslim or a hungry non-Muslim.

A person who is suffering here in America is just as deserving as someone who is in distress elsewhere. The Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) repeatedly tells us that we are responsible for our neighbors: “He is not a believer who lets himself be satiated while his neighbor goes hungry.”

We envision an American society where the most vulnerable individuals find the help they need to pursue a productive and healthy lifestyle. This vision is based on the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who reminded us that when a part of our community is in pain, the rest of the community should come to its support.

Signature Projects

National Humanitarian Day – Launched in 2007, this project presents participating MAS chapters the opportunity to feed the needy. Each chapter raises the funds to purchase cattle, which is then processed by a Muslim-owned meat processing plant. The meat is then packaged and distributed to those in need.

Back to School Campaign – Launched in 2005, this project encourages our chapters to utilize their volunteers to raise donations for school supplies. Backpacks are loaded with these donated or purchased items and distributed to neighboring needy school age children.

Mission Health – Healthcare is an increasing concern for all Americans, especially during difficult economic times. The purpose of Mission Health is to provide uninsured, lower income, working individuals with affordable access to preventative and primary health care. Having access to health care will help participants achieve self-sufficiency and allow them to better serve their communities and their nation as whole.