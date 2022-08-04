MAS Scouting Department (MSD) is the arm of the Muslim American Society that caters to the youngest generation of Muslim Americans, starting at the age of five. Established in August 2002, MSD is helping to network over 30 girls and boys scout units across the U.S. working through the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. Almost 1500 scouts are part of the MAS Scouting Department, which provides a network for all Islamic Scouting programs.

MSD seeks to provide comprehensive and balanced development to Muslim youth in America, through an enjoyable and attractive scheme of progressive training, based on the Scout Promise and Law and guided by adult Muslim Leadership.

Scouting allows participants to make new friends, play games, belong to a group, participate in recreational and performance activities, earn badges and awards, set and reach goals, and find new role models. Scouting stresses values and ethics that are sound and consistent with our Islamic values, including: service to God, caring for others, cooperation, respect for self, respect for others, helpfulness, obedience, trustworthiness and more.

Activities: