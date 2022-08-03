Visit us at the MAS Tarbiya Blog

MAS Tarbiya is the member development arm of the Muslim American Society (MAS). Tarbiya is an Arabic term that refers to the process of educating, nurturing, and developing individuals, groups, and societies. Tarbiya is a continuous positive influence that leads to growth in all aspects- intellectual, spiritual, and physical- and the development of skills, talent, and abilities.

Personal development is the hallmark of the MAS model. For MAS to be able to accomplish its mission, it needs to make sure those who are involved in accomplishing this mission are: a) in continuous personal development; and b) engaging those around them in personal development.

At the MAS Tarbiya Department, we are tasked with the responsibility of developing MAS members, empowering them with the necessary skills to carry out their work, and giving them the tools and knowledge to help those around them to develop and grow. All MAS members, teams, chapters, and leaders are engaged in such efforts.

The MAS Tarbiya Department coordinates the development efforts of close to 40 MAS chapters throughout the nation. In addition, the department contributes to the personal development of close to 1000 members annually, who in turn share their knowledge and skills with thousands of others.

Signature Projects

Annual Meeting: This is an annual meeting that brings together MAS members from around the nation in order to exchange ideas, gain new skills, meet members from other chapters and plan for future projects and initiatives.

The Lighthouse Project: MAS members receive the Lighthouse messages in the form of “episodes” on a quarterly basis. These episodes encourage members to engage with the reading material, participate in local and national discussions, attend web seminars, and carry out practical assignments.

Personal Development Portal: An online community that brings members together to exchange ideas, plan projects, research initiatives, and share resources.

Highlighted Achievements

The MAS Tarbiya program reaches hundreds through its unique weekly development study groups. Groups of 5-8 members, usually with a mentor, meet on a weekly basis to develop their Islamic knowledge, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, and give back to the local community through volunteer activities. Group members develop a sense of belonging and accountability, and follow up with one another on assignments related to their personal development. This program acts as an intellectual, social, and spiritual support system for its members.